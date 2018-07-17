Winter events added
Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Olympic Committee added seven events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, creating a program of 109 gold medals.
The IOC says its executive board approved women’s monobob, Big Air freestyle skiing for men and women, plus mixed team events in short track speedskating, ski jumping, ski aerials and snowboard cross.
Aiming to cut organizing costs, there should be 41 fewer athletes in Beijing than the 2,933 competitors at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.
The IOC says an improved gender balance will see 45.4 percent female athletes in Beijing, rising from 41.1 percent in Pyeongchang.
Women’s ice hockey becomes a 10-team lineup instead of eight, adding 46 athletes.
Sports losing athletes from their Olympic quota include 41 in skiing disciplines, 26 from skating, and 20 fewer in biathlon.
Rugby
With an opportunity to showcase the sport on home soil, USA Rugby announced an experienced group of athletes to compete at the first Rugby World Cup Sevens to be held in the U.S.
Among the 24 men and women are 11 Olympians, four of whom come from the women’s team that advanced to the medal playoffs at the Olympic Games Rio 2016. The rest of the rosters are full of players with experience at previous World Cups, plus some newcomers.
The Rugby World Cup Sevens runs Friday to Sunday in San Francisco. All 84 matches will take place in AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.
The four women who competed in Rio are Ryan Carlyle, Lauren Doyle, Joanne Fa’avesi and Alev Kelter. Kelter also competed at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, which features rugby union or 15-a-side, along with Cheta Emba, Jordan Gray, Abby Gustaitis, team captain Nicole Heavirland, 2017-18 team leader in tries Naya Tapper, Kris Thomas and Kate Zackary. Making her World Cup debut is Ilona Maher.
The U.S. women are seeded fifth and kick off against China on Friday.
On the men’s side, seven athletes return from Rio: season tries leader and former Detroit Lions football team member Carlin Isles, Denver’s Ben Pinkelman, Danny Barrett, Folau Niua, Maka Unufe, captain Madison Hughes and Perry Baker. Barrett and Niua were on the U.S. team that competed at the 2015 Rugby World Cup for 15-person teams, along with Brett Thompson. Newcomers to the World Cup are Matai Leuta, Kevon Williams, Stephen Tomasin and Martin Iosefo.
The U.S. men are seeded fifth and take on Wales or Zimbabwe to open Friday.
Etc.
TrueSport, a positive youth sports movement powered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, announced partnerships with 12 additional National Governing Bodies of sport, bringing its number to 15 partners participating in TrueSport’s content and programming.
... The Japan Sports Council said the new National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 40 percent done two years before the opening ceremony.