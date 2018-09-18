Men’s volleyball
Bari, Italy: The U.S. men’s team finished the first round of pool play undefeated as it beat Tunisia on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 at the FIVB World Championship.
As the winner of Pool C, the U.S. (5-0) will travel to Sofia, Bulgaria, for the second round of competition, which begins Friday. They will share the second-round pool with Iran (4-1), Bulgaria (3-2) and Canada (3-2).
Serbia, Russia and Australia will also advance from Pool C while Cameroon (1-4) and Tunisia (0-5) have finished the tournament.
The U.S. men’s serving was on fire as they led in aces, 17-2. Middle blocker Max Holt had a match-high six aces, including four in a row at the beginning of the third set. Outside hitter Taylor Sander had four aces and setter Micah Christenson scored on three.
The U.S. Men also led in kills (38-20) and blocks (7-2).
Sander led all scorers with 13 points, including a match-high nine kills, and Holt added 12. Outside hitter Aaron Russell scored 10 points. Christenson and middle blocker David Smith, who returned to the starting lineup, each finished with seven points.
Opposite Matt Anderson had six points. Opposite Ben Patch, who substituted for Anderson in the third set, scored five points on three kills, one block and one ace.
Italy 2026 bid
Italy’s three-pronged bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics was reduced to a two-city candidacy featuring Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Following Turin’s exclusion, the Italian Olympic Committee is sending a delegation featuring Milan and Cortina representatives to meet with IOC leaders Wednesday.
The move comes after government undersecretary and sports delegate Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Senate that the three-city proposal “is dead.”
Turin’s exclusion follows infighting between Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Turin counterpart Chiara Appendino, who had been arguing over the bid’s leadership and naming rights.
Peliminary bids are due to be presented at IOC meetings in Buenos Aires next month.
Under the revised plan, hockey and speedskating — which had been slotted for venues built for the 2006 Turin Games — would be held in Milan. Alpine skiing would be held in 1956 host Cortina.
Wrestling
Trnava, Slovakia: 2017 Cadet World Champion Cohlton Schultz, who often works out at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center, added another world medal to his collection, earning bronze at 130 kg at the Junior World Championships.
Also competing for bronze was 77 kg wrestler Kamal Bey, who faced off against Akzhol Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan in a rematch of last year’s Junior World finals. This time, the result was reversed as Makhmudov won. Bay is an OTC resident-athlete who graduated from Pine Creek.
Equestrian
The World Equestrian Games are hoping to finish on a positive note after a dreadful first week that included the cancellations of two events, an organizational mistake that sent riders in the wrong direction at the start of a race and one horse being euthanized.
The games, which are considered the “Super Bowl of equestrian competition,” drew more than 600 equestrians and 700 horses from 71 countries and six continents to the Tryon International Equestrian Center in the small town of Mill Spring, N.C. — about 90 miles east of Charlotte. More than 500,000 spectators were expected to attend the event, which concludes Sunday.
Beijing environment
Snow-making for the 2022 Beijing Olympics won’t bring lasting damage to the environment in the parched region of northern China, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch said. Samaranch said Beijing’s air and water quality are constantly improving and said he is “very confident and comfortable” with assurances on the environment from local organizers.