Softball
Ichihara, Japan: Two up, two W’s.
With a 7-0 shutout victory over Chinese Taipei in five innings Saturday, the U.S. snagged its second win in as many games at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Championship.
Sizzling pitching by Keilani Ricketts held the Chinese Taipei bats at bay. The Americans got theirs going in the second, posting five runs on five hits, with Ali Aguilar’s bases-loaded double being the big blow. Delaney Spaulding capped the scoring with a two-run homer to right field in the fourth inning.
Spaulding and Kirsti Merritt each had two hits, while Spaulding and Aguilar each posted three RBIs.
Team USA is building toward what it hopes will be a successful defense of its 2016 world title. But more than a title is on the line in Japan: The tournament champion earns an automatic berth to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
After being absent from the past two editions of the Games, softball will be making its Olympic return in 2020. The Japanese won Olympic gold in softball the last time it was contested at the 2008 Games as the U.S. took silver.
Its next game will be against the Netherlands on Sunday.
European Championships
Glasgow, Scotland: By improving his world record in the 100-meter breaststroke again, Olympic champion Adam Peaty is within one-hundredth of a second of completing his “Project 56.”
The British swimmer won gold in 57 seconds at the European Championships, shaving 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago.
Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline, is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark.
“I don’t want to just win, I want to dominate. And that’s not an arrogant side, that’s the competitive side in me,” he said.
With a reaction time at the start of just 0.47, Peaty looked sharp from the beginning of the race. He never had his lead under threat. He beat James Wilby by 1.54 for a British 1-2 finish. Anton Chupkov of Russia finished 1.96 behind in third.
“It’s a weird one because I wasn’t going after a world record. But after the heat yesterday I knew I was in good shape,” said Peaty, who was still far from a world record in that heat (57.89) and in the semifinals (58.04).
It’s Peaty’s ninth European long-course title, to add to his five world titles.
In the buildup, Peaty said he wasn’t focusing on setting world records or below-57 finishing times anymore after his disappointing showing at the Commonwealth Games.
An hour after Peaty’s achievement, Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the final of the men’s 50 backstroke. The Russian finished in 24 seconds to beat the previous best mark set by Britain’s Liam Tancock, who timed 24.04 at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania won silver after trailing Kolesnikov by 0.55, and Shane Ryan of Ireland finished 0.64 behind for bronze.
Two years after earning Croatia’s first Olympic gold medal in rowing, the Sinkovic brothers have won a major title again — in a different discipline. Valent and Martin Sinkovic won the pair final .
Women’s field hockey
The Netherlands reached yet another Women’s World Cup field hockey final after beating Australia in a shootout in London. The Dutch conceded a penalty corner goal with seven minutes left but prevailed in a shootout 3-1 to foil the Australians’ bid for a first world title in 20 years. In their fifth successive final on Sunday, the Dutch will defend the title against first-time finalist Ireland, which extended its stunning run by upsetting Spain 3-2 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation of their semifinal.
Badminton
Shi Yuqi of China beat two-time champion and compatriot Chen Long 21-11, 21-17 to reach the final of the badminton world championships in Nanjing, China.
The women’s final features two-time champion Carolina Marin of Spain against India’s Pusarla Sindhu.