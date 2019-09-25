Fencing
Jack Hatton, one of Team USA’s rising stars in judo and a hopeful for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team, died. Hatton had just turned 24 on Sept. 20.
In August, Hatton competed at the world championships in the Pan Am Games, making it to the bronze-medal round in the latter. He was considered one of the top judoka on Team USA.
The New York native trained at Pedro’s Judo Center in Wakefield, Massachusetts, under two-time Olympic medalist Jimmy Pedro. The center posted a tribute to Hatton on social media Wednesday in announcing his death.
“Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person,” the post read. “He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Pedro’s Judo Center and the rest of the judo world.”
Hatton started judo at age 4. He got the opportunity to be a training partner at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, something he called an inspiring moment in his career. Hatton scored his first grand prix medal in 2017, and that same year added two gold medals in Pan American Open competition. He won a grand prix silver medal in Antalya, Turkey, in 2018 .
Weightlifting
Pattaya, Thailand: Colorado Springs Olympian Jenny Arthur broke through to win the bronze medal in total weight in the women’s 81 kg. class Wednesday at the IWF World Championships. She also won a silver medal in clean & jerk.
The U.S. women have eight medals, tying their best performance at the world championships since 1991.
Pan Am doping
Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva of Brazil was stripped of her Pan American Games gold medal after failing a doping test. Silva was the winner of the 57-kilogram category, the same category in which she triumphed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
Silva, 27, said last week that she tested positive for fenoterol, a drug used to treat asthma. The judoka blamed her frequent contact with a 7-month-old baby who suffers from asthma .