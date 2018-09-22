Men’s volleyball
Sofia, Bulgaria: The U.S. men’s volleyball team has been unstoppable so far at the FIVB World Championship, and that continued Saturday with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win over Bulgaria in the second match of the second round.
Olympic bronze medalist Aaron Russell led the U.S. in scoring with 16 points and added four blocks and Taylor Sander had 12 points, while two-time Olympian Matt Anderson added 11 with three blocks.
The U.S. clinched the top spot in Pool G and has a 7-0 record at the tournament. That qualifies it for the third round with one second-round match to play. The men are seeking their first world championship since 1986.
Women’s basketball
Tenerife, Spain: With a mix of Olympians and World Cup veterans as well as a few newcomers, the U.S. women’s basketball team opened the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup with an 87-67 win over Senegal.
Elena Delle Donne, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist who did not open camp with the team but joined them after the WNBA Finals ended, led all players in scoring with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds and two blocks.
Nneka Ogwumike, who was a member of the 2014 World Cup team, had 16 points and A’ja Wilson, the WNBA Rookie of the Year making her World Cup debut, scored 15 points in the victory.
The top-ranked U.S. is going for its third consecutive World Cup gold medal, which would be a first for Team USA, and its 10th gold overall at the tournament.
Team USA has a 17-game winning streak at the tournament, with the last loss in the 2006 semifinals against Russia.
Ice skating
Oakville, Ontario: Two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu made a successful return from an ankle injury that sidelined him after the Pyeongchang Games by winning the Autumn Classic.
The right ankle problem forced Hanyu to miss several events last season, but he battled through it to become the first man since Dick Button in 1952 to win consecutive Olympic titles. In this Challenger Series competition, he had 263.65 total points, though he didn’t skate clean programs.
Chan Junhwan of South Korea took silver. Canadian Roman Sadovsky earned bronze. Jason Brown, a former Monument resident, was fifth.
Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje won the ice dance with a new program. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, of France, won in pairs skating.
• Americans Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc won pairs in the Ondrej Nepela Trophy in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Triathlon
Weihai, China: American Taylor Spivey took the win at the Weihai ITU Triathlon World Cup, marking her fourth podium and first victory on the ITU World Cup circuit. Norway’s Gustav Iden won the men’s race.