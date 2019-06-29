Men’s volleyball
Plovdiv, Bulgaria: The U.S. turned things around quickly and came back from a first-set loss to beat Serbia, 14-25, 25-20, 29-27, 26-24 in an FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary match. The U.S. men (8-6) will conclude the VNL preliminary round against Iran (12-2) on Sunday.
The U.S. has qualified for the July 10-14 VNL Finals in Chicago as the hosts.
Scorecard gives Olympic
governing bodies failing grade
The organizations charged with overseeing U.S. Olympic sports from the elite to youth levels earned an average score of 58 — a failing grade — for self-governance in a new evaluation published this week by University of Colorado Boulder researchers.
Of 47 national governing bodies (NGBs) assessed, U.S. Ski and Snowboard ranked No. 1 with a score of 81 out of 100. USA Golf ranked last with a 41.
The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sport Management Quarterly, comes at a time when the governance of Olympic sports is under increased scrutiny due to recent scandals involving sexual abuse, gender discrimination and bribery.
For the study, researchers spent two years using publicly available data to look at 36 measures across four categories, including: transparency (how easy it is for the public to get information about the NGB); democratic process (how decisions are made and who makes them); checks and balances (ensuring that no one official or department has absolute power); and solidarity (which includes things like ethics guidelines and support of grassroots sports).
Only two national governing bodies — U.S. Ski and Snowboard and USA Track and Field — met the minimal threshold of good governance recommended for international organizations.
Women’s volleyball
The U.S. Women’s National Team heads into the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Finals Round Wednesday-July 7 in Nanjing, China, as the defending champion and finished this year’s 15-match preliminary round in second.
U.S. coach Karch Kiraly and his staff selected a balanced roster infusing veterans and younger players, including Doherty graduate Haleigh Washington, together to compete in the VNL Finals.
Triathlon
American Katie Zaferes stormed to victory in the Groupe Copley World Triathlon Montreal. Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown grabbed the silver medal; teammate Jessica Learmonth was third.
In the men’s race, Belgian Jelle Geens claimed his first WTS win after outsprinting world champion Spain’s Mario Mola. Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk finished third, also a first podium.