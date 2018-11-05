Oil rallied as U.S. sanctions on Iran stoked concerns of a tightening market.
Crude advanced as much as 1.2 percent in New York. Eight countries were granted temporary waivers to continue buying some crude from Iran following the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Monday. Still, supply worries persisted.
"The reality of the waivers is there will be some Iranian oil left on the market, but it's still going to be an amount that the market's going to miss," said John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based hedge fund Again Capital.
Oil slid from a four-year high last month as speculation grew that Washington would grant the waivers to lower pump prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, while other producers in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries pledged to offset any supply gaps. Meanwhile, a trade war between the world's two biggest economies stoked concern that fuel demand would suffer even as President Donald Trump said he wants to reach a pact with China.
West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery advanced 63 cents to $63.77 a barrel at 10:54 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures slid 6.6 percent last week. Total volume traded Monday was about 3.5 percent above the 100-day average.
Brent futures for January settlement added 96 cents to $73.79 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices fell 6.2 percent last week, the biggest weekly decline in nine months. The global benchmark crude traded at a $9.87 premium to WTI for the same month.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Monday that China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey have been granted waivers that will allow the countries to keep buying Iranian oil temporarily. Iran can either change its behavior or see its economy collapse, he said.