WESTERVILLE, Ohio • The last special election of the year for the U.S. House is too close to call.
With election officials in Ohio done counting Tuesday night, Republican Troy Balderson has a slight lead over Democrat Danny O’Connor in the special election in the state’s 12th Congressional District.
But there are at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That’s enough for O’Connor to potentially pick up enough votes to force a mandatory recount.
The race in suburban Columbus was one of the most-watched contests in Tuesday’s primaries as O’Connor tried to pick up a seat long held by Republicans.
Missouri
Referendum: Missouri voters have rejected a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees in workplace contracts.
The vote marked a major victory for unions, which poured millions of dollars into a campaign to defeat Proposition A.
The right-to-work law originally was enacted in 2017 by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature and governor. But it never took effect, because unions gathered enough petition signatures to force a public referendum on it.
Senate: Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has won the Republican nomination in one of the nation’s most hotly contested Senate races.
Voters picked Hawley as expected over 10 other GOP challengers in the race for Democrat Claire McCaskill’s seat. He was the only candidate to have previously won a statewide election and had considerably more money than the other Republicans in the field. He’s backed by President Trump.
Republicans are eyeing the now-Democratic seat as a prime pickup opportunity in a state Trump won by nearly 19 points.
Also Tuesday, McCaskill won the Democratic primary in her campaign for a third term, outlasting six Democratic challengers.
Kansas
Governor: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer were locked in a close Republican primary race for governor Tuesday night.
Colyer and Kobach topped a seven-candidate GOP field. President Donald Trump tweeted a full endorsement of Kobach on Monday.
Kobach is nationally known for advocating tough policies on illegal immigration and strict voter identification laws. He served as vice chairman of Trump’s now-disbanded commission on election fraud after advising Trump’s 2016 campaign and the White House.
Colyer had endorsements from Kansas political icon Bob Dole and the National Rifle Association in his quest to remain in office after becoming governor in January.
In the Democratic primary for governor, veteran state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka defeated former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, former Kansas Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty and two other candidates Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Kelly has served 14 years in the Senate and is the top Democrat on the budget committee. She stressed those credentials in running and suggested that she was best able to fix problems created by Republican policies.
She faced criticism from Svaty and Brewer for votes she made in representing a GOP-leaning district for looser gun laws and for some of the nation’s toughest voter identification requirements.
Michigan
Senate: Detroit-area businessman and Iraq War veteran John James has won the Republican nomination to run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow this fall.
James is a political newcomer endorsed by President Trump. He defeated Sandy Pensler in Tuesday’s primary.
Stabenow is seeking a fourth Senate term and has easily fended off past challengers, but Trump’s narrow 2016 victory in Michigan has the GOP hopeful it can flip the seat.
The 37-year-old James is an executive at his family’s automotive logistics companies and a West Point graduate who flew helicopters during the Iraq War.
He is Michigan’s first black Republican nominee for a major statewide office in more than three decades, but he has said he only wants to be assessed on his character.
Governor: Gretchen Whitmer won the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor, besting two competitors to advance to the November race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.
Whitmer, a former legislative leader, defeated chemical-testing businessman Shri Thanedar and ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed in Tuesday’s primary. She will face Attorney General Bill Schuette, who defeated Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines in the GOP primary.
Whitmer was considered the favorite because of her political experience and broad support from organized labor and other key groups.