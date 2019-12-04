HONOLULU • The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his life.
The military didn’t release a motive or identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
A third victim is in stable condition at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened after a lockdown.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy’s major installations, said the shooting began about 2:30 p.m. The military didn’t release a motive.
The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is based at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies.