WASHINGTON • A Pentagon official told House impeachment investigators that Ukraine inquired about the status of frozen security aid on the same day that President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations that could benefit him politically.
Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, testified that her staff received an email on July 25 from Ukraine’s embassy staff inquiring about the nearly $400 million in aid to the country.
“Specifically, the Ukraine Embassy staff asked what is going on with Ukraine security assistance,” Cooper said. She is the first to testify that Kyiv inquired about the aid as early as July 25. Others have testified that Kyiv became aware that the aid was on hold around mid-August.
Democrats said the disclosure from Cooper challenged Republican assertions that Ukraine didn’t know about the hold on the aid until it became public at the end of August — and therefore, felt no pressure from Trump.
In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as well as interference in the 2016 election, requests that lie at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment probe. Trump has denied wrongdoing.
But Republicans cast doubt on the significance of the new information, pressing Cooper on whether the emails indicated knowledge of a hold or just general concern.
“You can’t say one way or another whether the Ukrainians knew about the hold,” said Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).
Cooper responded it would be unusual for Ukraine to inquire about aid in general. Still, she said, “I cannot say for certain” if emails indicated Kyiv was aware of the hold.
Asked by Ratcliffe if she knew, with certainty, that Ukraine knew of the freeze before it was publicly revealed, Cooper replied: “It’s the recollection of my staff that they likely knew, but I do not have a certain data point to offer you.”