WASHINGTON • A Department of Health and Human Services official told senators Tuesday that his agency had warned the Trump administration that separating families would be dangerous for children. But some of the government’s top immigration officials used a Senate hearing to largely defend how the policy has been implemented, with one comparing family detention centers to “a summer camp.”
One official told the Senate Judiciary Committee that while the Trump administration was developing its immigration policies, Health and Human Services officials said they were worried “about any policy which would result in family separation due to concerns we had about the best interests of the child.” Commander Jonathan D. White of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a branch of HHS, said they were also uncertain their department had enough resources to handle large numbers of detainees.
“There’s no question that separation of children from parents entails significant potential for traumatic psychological injury to the child,” White said.
Asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., what response HHS officials got from administration policymakers, White said, “The answer was there was no policy which would result in separation of children from family units.” White is a career HHS official for three administrations.
Lawmakers and journalists who have visited some detention facilities around the country and migrants themselves have reported poor conditions. The top members of the Judiciary committee — Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. — have asked two inspectors general to investigate reports immigrants at some centers have suffered sexual and other forms of abuse.
Matthew Albence, an executive associate director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told the lawmakers that “the best way to describe” conditions at family detention centers was “like a summer camp.” He said the facilities undergo rigorous inspections and offer recreation, food and water around the clock and medical and dental care.
While some Republicans offered measured criticism of the problem, Democrats ridiculed the policies as cruel and bungling.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chided the administration for not having an adequate system for matching separated children with their parents.