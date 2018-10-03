FLORENCE, S.C. • Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in a confrontation with a suspect who held children hostage in a home and fired on deputies, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff.
Spokesman John Wukela in Florence, where the deadly encounter occurred, gave an updated total Wednesday evening of officers felled by gunfire, speaking at an emotional news conference.
Maj. Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, said officers were serving a warrant when the suspect began shooting, wounding three deputies. The deputies had to be removed using a bulletproof vehicle.
Then, four police officers were shot while trying to respond to the initial gunfire, said Allen Heidler, the Florence police chief. It was one of his officers who was killed.
Nunn said the suspect held off police for two hours before eventually being taken into custody. He would not release the suspect’s name or condition and other details were not immediately disclosed.