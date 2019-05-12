Denver — Ultimate Colorado Pinball and Gamer Festival: Hundreds of pinball, retro console and classic arcade video games to play. May 25-27, Denver
Denver — Comic Con: Family-friends pop culture fan extravaganza. May 31-June 2, Colorado Convention Center
Colorado Springs — Southern Colorado Kids Fun Fest: Parade, live music and more. June 1, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs
Keenesburg — Into the Wild Running Festival: Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals. June 1
Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. Various dates and locations
Georgetown — Railroad Days: With train robbery re-enactment, family friendly events and more. June 1-2, June 8-9, Georgetown Loop Railroad
Longmont — Rhythm on the River: Entertainment, runs, food and more. July 12-13, Roger’s Grove
Grand Lake — Buffalo Days Festival: Music, activities and buffalo food. July 13-14
Lake City —Ducky Derby: Ducks float from Henson Creek to Memorial Park. July 25
Golden — Buffalo Bill Days: Largest festival held in Golden. July 25-28
Green Mountain Falls — Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more. July 27
Denver — Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing. July 27-28, Sloan’s Lake
Denver — Buskerfest: Colorado Day celebration with roaming performers, local artists and more. Aug. 1-4, Union Station
Greeley — Monster Day; Celebration of all things monster. Aug. 17, downtown
Northglenn — Pirate Fest: A whole day o’ pirate ruckus. Sept. 20-21
Colorado Springs — What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14, downtown
Highlands Ranch — Highlands Ranch Days: Historical reenactments, Indian fry bread, petting zoo and more. Sept. 5