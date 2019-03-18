CENTER LINE, Mich. • Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke boasted Monday that the more than $6 million he raised online within a day of announcing his White House bid, the most reported by any 2020 candidate, was helping to create “the largest grassroots campaign this country has ever seen.”
The “record-breaking” $6.1 million collected last week came “without a dime” from political action committees, corporations or special interests, O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans tweeted. The figure is just above what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported for his first day as a 2020 candidate.
O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, jumped into the presidential race on Thursday after months of speculation, shaking up the already packed Democratic field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum.
“Thank you to everyone who’s helping to build the largest grassroots campaign this country has ever seen,” O’Rourke told reporters in Center Line, a Detroit suburb.
“It’s one of the best ways to bring the country together to make sure that we are listening to one another.”