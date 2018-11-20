Suicide bomber kills 50 in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan • A suicide bomber targeted a gathering of hundreds of Islamic scholars in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people as Muslims around the world marked the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said another 83 people were wounded in the attack, with 20 of them in critical condition and the toll likely to rise.
The suicide bomber was able to sneak into a wedding hall in Kabul where hundreds of Muslim religious scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the holiday. No one immediately claimed the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have targeted religious scholars aligned with the government in the past.
4 dead in arson fire at mansion
COLTS NECK, N.J. • Two children and two adults were found dead Tuesday at a burning mansion that was intentionally set ablaze in an upscale community near the New Jersey shore, officials said.
One of the owners of the home is a technology CEO with a relative whose house not far away also caught fire Tuesday, records show. Authorities said they were investigating whether there was a link.
A man was found dead outside the burning mansion in Colts Neck, and the three others were found inside, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a news conference.
The three found inside were severely burned, making it difficult to identify them, he said. No identities have been released, and a medical examiner was still investigating the manner and cause of death for all four, he said.
Possible Russian president of Interpol raises alarm in West
LONDON • Interpol is facing a pivotal — some say possibly fatal — moment in its history as members decide whether to hand its presidency to a man who represents Vladimir Putin's Russia.
Kremlin critics fear they could soon face arrest wherever they go. Western governments worry that Russia could use the post to undermine the rule of law.
Interpol, which elects a new president Wednesday , has weathered many challenges in its 95 years. While Hollywood has portrayed it as a hive of swashbuckling agents, in reality it's an organization sometimes tangled in red tape and clashing geopolitical interests. Nazis took it over in the 1930s, and authoritarian governments have long tried to use it to hunt down fugitive dissenters.
