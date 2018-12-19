Mueller asks for Stone’s testimony
WASHINGTON • Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked the House Intelligence Committee on Friday for an official transcript of Trump adviser Roger Stone’s testimony, a sign that prosecutors could be moving to charge him with a crime.
It is the first time Mueller has formally asked the committee to turn over material the panel has gathered in its investigation of Russian interference of the 2016 campaign.
Stone, who has advised Trump on and off for decades and was in contact with the candidate during the 2016 campaign, has been a focus of the special counsel as Mueller probes whether the Trump campaign had advance knowledge of Wikileaks’ release of Democratic emails allegedly hacked by Russian operatives.
Exiting Ryan assails politics of ‘outrage’
WASHINGTON • Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan decried the outrage and bitterness that he said now color American politics in a farewell speech that also acknowledged his inability to achieve two top goals: controlling surging debt and reining in entitlement programs.
“Our complex problems are absolutely solvable,” Ryan said at the Library of Congress, across the street from the U.S. Capitol, where he’s ending two decades in the House. “That is to say our problems are solvable if our politics will allow it.”
The Wisconsin Republican’s half-hour address, which touted achievements and admits shortcomings, came as he ends his three-year run as speaker. Despite GOP control of the White House and Congress the past two years, it’s been a remarkably tumultuous period dominated by the erratic decision-making and verbal outbursts of President Donald Trump and Republican divisions over issues like health care and immigration.
Bishop quits 13 years after claim reported
LOS ANGELES • Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a Los Angeles auxiliary bishop, Monsignor Alexander Salazar, following an allegation of misconduct with a minor in the 1990s, officials said Wednesday.
The Vatican announced the resignation in a one-line statement. It was the latest in a string of misconduct allegations against bishops to come to light this year, following the scandal of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of Washington that exposed how bishops have largely avoided sanction for improper behavior.
The current archbishop of Los Angeles, Jose Gomez, said the archdiocese learned of the claim in 2005.
