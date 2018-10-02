Kurdish politician wins Iraq presidency
BAGHDAD • Iraqis named a president and prime minister designate Tuesday, capping five months of halting negotiations that played out amid widening popular unrest and an intensifying rivalry between the United States and Iran for influence over Iraq’s leadership.
Within an hour of Iraq’s parliament electing veteran Kurdish politician Barham Salih as president, he announced he had asked former oil minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi with forming the next government.
The selection of both men showed how the sectarian loyalties within Iraq’s Kurdish, Sunni Arab and Shiite Arab communities that prevailed since the U.S. invasion in 2003 are now breaking down, giving way to more pragmatic coalitions that cut across sectarian lines.
Rosa remnants to bring more flooding
PHOENIX • Remnants of a tropical storm drenched parts of the desert Southwest on Tuesday, trapping some drivers on swamped Phoenix streets as authorities prepared for possible flash flooding in Arizona, central Utah and elsewhere.
Rosa, a hurricane that was downgraded to a tropical storm and then to a depression, reportedly killed one person in northwest Mexico before moving into the U.S.
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the Phoenix area, saying that more than 2 inches of rain fell in metro Phoenix by mid-morning and additional rain was expected.
The moisture from the storm was expected to move out of Arizona by Wednesday afternoon and bring rain to Utah and Colorado.
4 charged for role in Charlottesville rally
Four California men, all alleged members of an organized hate group, were arrested Tuesday and charged with violating a federal rioting law in connection with last year’s white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted in deadly mayhem.
Authorities described the suspects as members of a militant, racist and anti-Semitic group known as the Rise Above Movement. The four were arrested by FBI agents and charged with one count each of violating a federal rioting statute and conspiring to violate it.
Calling the men “serial rioters,” Thomas Cullen, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said the Rise Above group “organizes, trains and deploys to various political rallies not only to espouse” hateful ideology “but also to engage in acts of violence against folks who are taking a contrary point of view.”
NEWS SERVICES