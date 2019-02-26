Nigeria president set to be named winner
KANO, Nigeria • Nigeria’s president was poised to be declared the winner of a second term in Africa’s largest democracy after urging voters to give him another chance to tackle gaping corruption, widespread insecurity and an economy limping back from recession.
While many frustrated Nigerians had said they wanted to give someone new a try, President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military dictator, had the numbers for victory, his campaign said. The official declaration, set for early Wednesday, follows a troubled election in the oil-rich nation weary of politicians enriching themselves instead of the people.
—
India-Pakistan
tension escalates
BALAKOT, Pakistan • Tensions escalated sharply on the Asian subcontinent Tuesday with nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India trading accusations and warnings after a pre-dawn airstrike by India that New Delhi said targeted a terrorist training camp.
Pakistan said there were no casualties, while New Delhi called the attack a pre-emptive strike that hit a terrorist training camp and killed “a very large number” of militants.
The airstrike followed a suicide bombing in India’s section of the disputed territory of Kashmir on Feb. 14 that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers.
—
Parliament handed reins on Brexit
LONDON • Britain’s bumpy journey out of the European Union took a major turn Tuesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May handed the steering wheel to Parliament, giving lawmakers the power to slam on the brakes and divert Britain away from a disruptive and chaotic Brexit.
Bowing to pressure from within her own government to avert a damaging “no-deal” Brexit, May told legislators she would give them three choices: Approve the divorce agreement she has struck with the EU; vote to leave the bloc on March 29 without a deal; or ask the EU to delay Brexit by up to three months.
—
Dozens buried by landslide at mine
JAKARTA, Indonesia • Dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, the national disaster agency said Wednesday.
The agency said one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.
The mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of mining holes, it said.
