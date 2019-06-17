Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies
CAIRO • Egypt's first democratically elected president, Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi who was ousted by the military in 2013 after a year in office, collapsed in court while on trial Monday and died, state TV and his family said.
Morsi, 67, had just addressed the court, speaking from the glass cage he is kept in during sessions and warning that he had "many secrets" he could reveal, a judicial official said. A few minutes afterward, he collapsed in the cage.
In his final comments, he continued to insist he was Egypt's legitimate president, demanding a special tribunal, one of his defense lawyers, Kamel Madour told the Associated Press. State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to the hospital.
Presidential runoff set in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY • A former first lady emerged Monday as the top vote-getter in the first round of Guatemala’s presidential election, but she will have to compete in an August runoff that will determine the next leader of this Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to seek a new life in the United States.
With votes tallied from 90 percent of polling centers, Sandra Torres had 24% of the vote from Sunday’s election, followed by four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei with 14%, who held the edge for the second-place finish and the other spot in the runoff.
—
Hong Kong leader
called on to quit
HONG KONG • Demonstrators in Hong Kong gathered Monday outside the office of the city’s leader, demanding that she step down in the crisis over a highly unpopular extradition bill that has tested the durability of China’s promises to respect the former British colony’s quasi-autonomy.
The mostly young protesters blocked a street near the city’s waterfront as they stood outside the office of Chief Executive Carrie Lam chanting calls for her to cancel the proposed legislation.
Nearly 2 million Hong Kong residents, young and old, joined a march on Sunday to express their frustrations with Lam and the extradition bill, backed by Beijing.
—
Sudan protesters urge night rallies
KHARTOUM, Sudan • Sudan’s protest leaders Monday called for nighttime demonstrations and marches in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country, amid a tense standoff with the ruling military over who should lead the transition after the ouster of the autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
Protest leaders said they’ve begun a “revolutionary escalation” to pressure the country’s generals to hand over power to civilians and to condemn violent dispersal of their sit-in camp in Khartoum earlier this month.
—
Power grid worries follow huge blackout
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina • The huge blackout that left tens of millions of people in the dark in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay over the weekend raised serious questions about the vulnerability of the power grid in South America and brought criticism down on Argentina’s leader.
President Mauricio Macri promised a thorough investigation into the cause of what he called an unprecedented outage.
news services