May suffers another defeat on Brexit plan
LONDOn • British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an embarrassing defeat by lawmakers Thursday in a vote that left her bid to secure a European Union divorce deal stuck between an intransigent EU and a resistant U.K. Parliament — with Brexit just six weeks away.
A rebellion by hard-core Brexit backers saw the House of Commons vote by 303 votes to 258 against a motion reiterating support for May’s approach to Brexit — support expressed by lawmakers in votes just two weeks ago.
The defeat is symbolic rather than binding, but shows how weak May’s hand is as she tries to secure changes to her divorce deal from the EU to win Parliament backing.
—
Flu vaccine doing fairly well this year
NEW YORK • The flu vaccine is doing a relatively good job this season, protecting about half the people who got it, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
Preliminary figures suggest the vaccine is 47 percent effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor’s office. Officials are generally pleased if a flu vaccine works in 40 to 60 percent of people.
Between 10,000 and 16,000 people have died from flu and its complications so far this season, according to new estimates released Thursday.
—
Maduro reveals secret U.S. meetings
CARACAS, Venezuela • President Nicolas Maduro said in an AP interview Thursday that his foreign minister recently held secret talks in New York with the U.S. special envoy to Venezuela, even as the Trump administration was publicly backing an effort to unseat the Venezuelan president.
While harshly criticizing Donald Trump’s confrontational stance toward his socialist government, Maduro said he holds out hope of meeting the U.S. president soon to resolve a crisis over America’s recognition of opponent Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader.
—
Egyptian lawmakers boost el-Sissi power
CAIRO • Egyptian lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to extend term limits for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi until 2034, part of a package of constitutional amendments also set to further enshrine the military’s role in politics that will now face a national referendum.
Of the 596-seat Parliament, 485 lawmakers backed the amendments, which could see the former general ruling for the length of four U.S. presidential terms, in addition to the nearly five years he’s already spent in office.
the associated press