Hate crime suspected in Ky. shootings
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. • The fatal shooting death of two black grocery patrons by a white gunman is being investigated as a possible hate crime, a U.S. official said Friday.
Federal investigators are examining if there were any violations of federal law, "which includes potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes," said U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman in Louisville.
Gregory A. Bush, 51, has been charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of the man and the woman at a Kroger store Wednesday in Jeffersontown. The FBI is investigating alongside local police.
Police said Bush attempted to enter a historically black church minutes before arriving at the grocery store.
Yosemite rangers recover bodies of 2 who fell
SAN FRANCISCO • Yosemite National Park rangers have recovered the bodies of two people who fell 800 feet from a popular overlook after working to reach them for hours, an official said Friday.
Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said rangers had to rappel down and climb the steep terrain in Taft Point as they worked to reach the bodies of a male and female. A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted them, she said.
Officials are investigating when the pair fell and from which spot at the overlook 3,000 feet above the Yosemite Valley floor, Richards said. A tourist spotted the victims Wednesday. They have not been identified.
Railings only exist at a small portion of Taft Point, which offers breathtaking views of the valley, Yosemite Falls and towering granite formation El Capitan.
U.S. religious orders asked to ID priest abusers
NEW YORK • The umbrella organization of Catholic religious orders in the U.S. is suggesting that its members consider voluntarily identifying priests accused of sexual abuse, opening up what could be a major new chapter in the Catholic Church's long-running abuse and cover-up saga.
The invitation to transparency by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, which represents about a third of the 37,000 Catholic priests in the U.S., is significant because religious orders such as the Franciscans and Benedictines have largely flown under the radar over two decades of a scandal in the U.S. that has focused on abuse by diocesan priests and cover-up by their bishops.
Facebook removes Iran-linked accounts
SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook has purged 82 pages, accounts and groups tied to an Iranian effort to exploit its social network and Instagram service to provoke social strife in the U.S. and the U.K.
The housecleaning announced Friday is part of the countermeasures that Facebook put in place in an attempt to prevent abuses similar to those Russian agents used two years ago to sway public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Facebook has even set up a "war room" at its Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters ahead of key elections in Brazil on Sunday and in the U.S on Nov. 6. It serves as a command center for more than 20,000 workers assigned to weed out fake accounts set up to distribute false information.
