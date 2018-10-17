Student kills 19, wounds 50 in Crimea
MOSCOW • An 18-year-old student strode into his vocational school in Crimea, then pulled out a shotgun and opened fire Wednesday, killing 19 students and wounding more than 50 others before killing himself.
It wasn’t clear what prompted Vladislav Roslyakov, described as a shy loner, to go on the rampage. A security camera image carried by Russian media showed him calmly walking down the stairs of the school in the Black Sea city of Kerch, the shotgun in his gloved hand.
Officials said the fourth-year student killed himself in the library of the Kerch Polytechnic College after the attack. His mother, a nurse, was helping treat victims at a local hospital after the shootings, unaware her son was accused of the rampage and was already dead.
—
Mattis to meet
Chinese counterpart
SINGAPORE • U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis plans to meet Thursday in Singapore with his Chinese counterpart amid escalating tensions over China’s purchase of Russian fighter planes and missiles as well as ongoing friction in the South China Sea.
Shortly after Mattis arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after a visit to Vietnam, a senior aide told reporters that the meeting is set to happen Thursday. It comes just weeks after their talks planned for Beijing fell apart.
—
Trump calls for 5% spending cut
WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked every major cabinet agency to draw up proposals to cut its budget by 5 percent next year, adding he could grant some exemptions to his request and suggesting he would not ask the Pentagon to cut the full 5 percent.
“Get rid of the fat, get rid of the waste,” he said at a meeting with Cabinet members.
The push reflects the GOP’s extreme pivot in recent days to float ideas to address the widening budget deficit, which has ballooned since Republicans took control of Washington.
—
Police acts flagged
in Weinstein case
NEW YORK • The sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein was roiled Wednesday for the second time in a week by what New York City prosecutors said was a police detective’s improper conduct.
Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, whose alleged witness coaching prompted the dismissal of part of the case last week, is now accused of urging one of Weinstein’s accusers to delete material from her cellphones before she handed them over to prosecutors.
NEWS SERVICES