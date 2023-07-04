World registers hottest day ever recorded on Monday

Monday was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The average global temperature reached 62.62 Fahrenheit, surpassing the August 2016 record of 62.46 F as heat waves sizzled around the world.

The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heat wave continued, with temperatures above 95 F. North Africa has seen temperatures near 122 F.

Kremlin open to talks over U.S. prisoners

MOSCOW • The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. But it has emphasized that such talks must be confidential.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Tuesday whether the previous day's consular visits to Gershkovich, who has been held behind bars in Moscow since March on charges of espionage, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap.

He responded that "there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public.”

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim

HANOI, Vietnam • State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision.

Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of activists

HONG KONG • Police have offered rewards for information leading to the arrests of eight pro-democracy activists who went into exile abroad and are accused of violating the territory's harsh National Security Law.

The $127,600 rewards are the first for alleged violators of the law enacted in 2020, though more than 260 people have been arrested under the law. Some of the eight suspects named in the arrest warrants are former lawmakers in Hong Kong. They live in the U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia after being accused of other crimes.

Britain said it would not tolerate the attempt to intimidate people standing up for democracy. A U.S. official condemned the issuance of what it called an international bounty for the activists.

NEWS SERVICES