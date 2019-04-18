Judge scales back Weinstein suit
NEW YORK • A lawsuit seeking to represent any woman with a claim against Harvey Weinstein can proceed on sex-trafficking grounds, a judge ruled Thursday, as he dramatically shrank the scope of an action trying to treat the disgraced movie producer and various companies like a mob organization.
U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein eliminated 17 claims against the once powerful movie mogul who has been accused by women in several lawsuits of seeking to trade his influence in Hollywood for sexual favors. Weinstein also faces trial in state court on criminal sexual assault charges.
—
St. Patrick’s suspect previously arrested
NEW YORK • A college philosophy teacher arrested after entering St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral this week and had booked a Thursday flight to Rome, the New York Police Department said.
Marc Lamparello, 37, is facing charges including attempted arson and reckless endangerment after his arrest Wednesday night at the New York City landmark, said John Miller, the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.
It happened just days after Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a fire.
—
Ukraine front-runner pledges NATO vote
KIEV, Ukraine • The comedian who is odds-on favorite in Ukraine’s presidential election promised Thursday to hold a nationwide referendum on joining NATO only after building a national consensus on the issue.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a popular comic actor who’s leading in the polls far ahead of President Poroshenko, said “we have clearly chosen our path to Europe.”
But he emphasized the need to secure a solid majority backing the country’s prospective membership in the alliance.
—
2nd phase of Indian elections ends
SRINAGAR, India • Voting in the second phase of India’s general election on Thursday remained largely peaceful amid massive security and a lockdown in parts of the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Indian officials said the turnout was over 60% across 13 states. Kashmiri Muslim separatist leaders who challenge Hindu-majority India’s sovereignty over the disputed region urged a boycott, calling it an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.
NEWS services