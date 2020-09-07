Navalny out of coma, is responsive
BERLIN • Poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma, the German hospital treating him said Monday.
Navalny, a fierce, high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany last month after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. German chemical weapons experts say tests show the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, prompting the German government last week to demand that Russia investigate the case.
“The patient has been removed from his medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation,” Berlin’s Charite hospital said in a statement. ”He is responding to verbal stimuli. It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.”
—
U.S. soldier hurt, 2 Somali soldiers dead
MOGADISHU, Somalia • A U.S. soldier was wounded and two Somali soldiers were killed when an al-Shabab suicide bomber tried to pass a checkpoint and attack a military compound in southern Somalia but was stopped by the partner forces, the countries said Monday.
A Somali information ministry statement said the attack occurred Monday morning about 10 miles north of the port city of Kismayo. Three other Somali soldiers were wounded and an al-Shabab extremist was killed, it said.
“The U.S. service member is in stable condition and receiving treatment for injuries that are not assessed to be life-threatening,” U.S. Africa Command spokesman Christopher Karns said in a separate statement.
—
Typhoon lashes S. Korea, killing 1
SEOUL, South Korea • A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering islands in southern Japan, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.
The Korea Meteorological Administration downgraded Typhoon Haishen to a tropical storm Monday as it made landfall near the North Korean coastal city of Hamhung. During its period as a typhoon, Haishen packed maximum winds of about 80 mph as it barreled through South Korea’s southern and eastern regions.
Japanese disaster officials in Kagoshima said a woman in her 70s died of a head injury after falling into a roadside ditch while evacuating from a coastal town.
news services