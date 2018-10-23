Bomb found at
George Soros’ home
NEW YORK • A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said Tuesday.
Agents safely detonated the device after being summoned Monday by a security officer at the wooded compound about 50 miles north of Manhattan.
Soros, 88, was not home at the time.
In recent days and weeks, Soros has been accused of being the hidden hand behind some of the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and helping to create the caravan of Central Americans making their way toward the U.S.
—
Willa makes landfall on Mexico’s coast
MAZATLAN, Mexico • Hurricane Willa swept onto Mexico’s Pacific mainland with 120 mph winds Tuesday night, threatening a major resort area along with fishing villages and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said dangerous Category 3 storm hit near the town of Isla del Bosque in Sinaloa state. There were no early reports on damage.
Willa came ashore about 50 miles southeast of Mazatlan, a resort city that is home to high-rise hotels and about 500,000 people, including many U.S. and Canadian expatriates.
—
6 kids dead, 12 sick in outbreak at rehab
A severe viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center for “medically fragile children” has left six youngsters dead and 12 others sick, the state Health Department said Tuesday.
There have been 18 cases of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, the department said.
—
Lanza’s writings ordered released
HARTFORD, Conn. • Some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter’s personal belongings, including personal journals containing stories about hurting children and a spreadsheet ranking mass murders, must be released to the public because they are not exempt from open record laws, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Thousands of documents already have been released from the investigation that ended without determining a motive for the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators on Dec. 14, 2012, but the writings could provide insights into the thinking of the shooter, Adam Lanza.
NEWS SERVICES