Suicide bomber kills 27 in Tehran attack
TEHRAN, Iran • A suicide car bomber claimed by an al-Qaida-linked group attacked a bus carrying members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard paramilitary force Wednesday, killing at least 27 people and wounding 13 others, state media reported.
Tehran immediately linked the attack in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province to an ongoing U.S.-led conference in Warsaw largely focused on Iran, just two days after the nation marked the 40th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Journalist critical of Duterte is arrested
MANILA, Philippines • The award-winning head of a Philippine online news site that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration was arrested Wednesday by government agents in a libel case.
Maria Ressa, who was selected by Time as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman which Amnesty International condemned as “brazenly politically motivated.”
Duterte has openly lambasted journalists who write unfavorable stories about him, including his anti-drug campaign that has left thousands of suspects dead.
Absent Iran is focus
of U.S.-backed talks
WARSAW, Poland • Although it is absent from the stage, Iran is nevertheless taking the spotlight at a Middle East security conference co-hosted by the United States and Poland that has highlighted deep divisions between the U.S. and some of its traditional allies.
Amid uncertainty over its aims and questions about what it will deliver, the conference opened late Wednesday in Warsaw. Yet, in an apparent test of U.S. influence and suspicions in Europe and elsewhere over the Trump administration’s intentions in Iran, many countries aren’t sending their top diplomats and will be represented at levels lower than their invited foreign ministers.
Nevada woman is
6th to accuse Arias
RENO, Nev. • The longtime director of the international center at the University of Nevada in Reno is the latest woman to accuse Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias of sexual misconduct.
Carina Black said that Arias boxed her in against a wall inside an elevator at the university in 1998 and then tried to kiss her. She said it happened after she spent a day escorting Arias to meetings and an evening speaking engagement at the university.
