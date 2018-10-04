U.S. general says Afghan losses rising
WASHINGTON • Afghan military and police forces had higher numbers of battlefield casualties in a “difficult and bloody summer” of fighting the Taliban insurgency, the American general overseeing the war said Thursday.
Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters at the Pentagon that the Afghan losses are “an area of important focus” for the newly installed U.S. commander in Kabul, Army Gen. Scott Miller. Votel did not say how many Afghan troops have been killed this year but noted that Afghan officials have said the casualties will not deter them.
At the request of the Afghan government, the U.S. military command in Kabul does not publicly reveal numbers of Afghan combat losses.
—
Deliberations begin
for Chicago officer
CHICAGO • Attorneys in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald sparred over what video of the deadly encounter actually proves Thursday just before jurors withdrew to begin deliberating.
During closing arguments, prosecutor Jody Gleason pointed to dashcam video of Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as the teenager held a knife at his side. She noted that Van Dyke told detectives that McDonald raised the knife, that Van Dyke backpedaled, and that McDonald tried to get up off the ground after being shot.
But Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert, said the video, the centerpiece of the prosecutor’s case, doesn’t tell the whole story and is “essentially meaningless based on the testimony” jurors heard.
As jurors began deliberating, the Police Department canceled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts.
The city saw protests after video of the shooting was released in November 2015, and activists have been planning how they may react to a verdict.
—
Red tide plaguing both Florida coasts
MIAMI • Many of Florida’s famous beaches were empty Thursday because of a red tide outbreak that for the first time in decades is plaguing both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts at once.
While the Gulf Coast has suffered the brunt of the toxic algae outbreak all summer, it only just showed up this week on the Atlantic beaches of South Florida.
Miami-Dade County closed Haulover Beach — including a popular nudist section — early Thursday and the growing crisis prompted Gov. Rick Scott to announce $3 million in state assistance for five counties in the region.
NEWS SERVICES