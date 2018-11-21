Judge strikes down Miss. abortion ban
A federal judge struck down a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, ruling Tuesday that the ban “unequivocally” infringes on the due process rights of women.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, in Jackson, wrote a sharply worded rebuke of the law, calling it a deliberate attempt by the state to ask the newly conservative majority Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a woman’s legal right to abortion.
At one point, he said the Mississippi legislature’s “professed interest in ‘women’s health’ is pure gaslighting.”
Brother possibly linked to N.J. deaths
COLTS NECK, N.J. • The investigation into a fire and the deaths of four people found at a New Jersey mansion took a turn Wednesday when authorities arrested the owner’s brother on an arson charge stemming from a blaze in his own nearby home.
Paul Caneiro was charged with aggravated arson Wednesday. The fire at his Ocean Township home, about 10 miles away, was the same day as the one in Colts Neck. Authorities had speculated that the two fires could be related but haven’t charged anyone in the mansion fire.
Property records indicate the Colts Neck home was owned by Keith Caneiro. He and Paul Caneiro are listed as executives at a technology firm, Square One.
Indian-lands criminal prosecutions plateau
ALBUQUERQUE • The U.S. Justice Department’s track record for prosecuting Indian country crimes has not significantly changed in recent years, even amid programs and attempts to boost both public safety and prosecutions on tribal lands, according to federal figures released Wednesday.
In an annual report prepared for Congress, the department’s statistics showed U.S. attorneys’ offices declined to prosecute 37 percent of cases on Indian lands they deemed resolved in 2017, usually citing insufficient evidence.
Poland moves to reinstate judges
WARSAW, Poland • Poland’s parliament passed legislation Wednesday to reinstate Supreme Court judges who were recently forced to retire, a step that could significantly ease a standoff with the European Union.
For the EU, which is facing a string of crises, including Brexit and Italy’s debt, it was a rare victory in its struggle to preserve democracy amid rising illiberal populism.
