Pipe bombs suspect appears at hearing, held without bail
NEW YORK • The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was ordered held without bail after his first court appearance in New York on Tuesday.
Cesar Sayoc, who was transferred from federal custody in Florida, hugged his lawyer after a hearing in which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim called him "a serious risk of danger to the public and a flight risk."
Sayoc has been accused of sending improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets in a scare that heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections Tuesday. None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured in the pipe bomb scare.
Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges that were filed in New York because some of the devices were recovered there.
Turkey: Saudi investigators worked to remove evidence
ANKARA, Turkey • Members of a team from Saudi Arabia sent to help Turkish authorities investigate the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi worked instead to remove evidence of the slaying, a senior Turkish official said Monday.
The official confirmed a report in Turkey's Sabah newspaper that an 11-member team of Saudi investigators that arrived in Turkey nine days after Khashoggi was killed to take part in a joint Turkish-Saudi probe included experts on chemistry and toxicology who were reportedly charged with obfuscating the evidence.
The official said Turkey believes that two members of the team "came to Turkey for the sole purpose of covering up evidence" before Turkish police were allowed to search the Saudi Consulate, where Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2 after he entered to collect a document he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.
The official said the fact that a clean-up team was dispatched suggests that Khashoggi's killing "was within the knowledge of top Saudi officials." The official spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with government rules.
Bangladeshi immigrant convicted in NYC subway bombing
NEW YORK • A Bangladeshi immigrant convicted Tuesday of supporting a terrorist group after setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station let the jury leave before saying he was angry at President Donald Trump and didn't plan the attack for the Islamic State group.
The unusual outburst by Akayed Ullah in Manhattan federal court capped a trial in which the defense maintained he intended to kill only himself last Dec. 11. Nobody died, and most of the injuries were not serious.
Prosecutors said Ullah sought to maim or kill commuters in response to calls for "lone wolf" terrorist attacks by the terror group.
The judge set sentencing for April 5. Ullah faces a mandatory 30-year prison sentence and could be sent to prison for life.
London police arrest 6 men in Grenfell Tower effigy video
LONDON • London police said Tuesday that they have arrested six men over a video that showed a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire — an act condemned by bereaved families and survivors of the apartment-block blaze that killed 72 people.
The Metropolitan Police force said five men turned themselves in at a police station late Monday and were arrested on suspicion of a public order offense after allegedly creating a copy of the fire-ravaged west London public housing tower. A sixth man handed himself in to police on Tuesday.
The men, who range in age from 19 to 55, were being held in custody Tuesday but had not been charged.
Survivors of the blaze expressed disgust at the video, which showed a large flammable model marked "Grenfell Tower," complete with paper figures at the windows, being set on fire.
Former Nazi SS camp guard, 94, goes on trial
MUENSTER, Germany • A 94-year-old former SS enlisted man went on trial Tuesday in Germany, facing hundreds of counts of accessory to murder for alleged crimes committed during the years he served as a guard at the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp.
Johann Rehbogen was pushed into the Muenster state court trial in a wheelchair, a wooden cane at his side and briefcase on his lap. He appeared alert and attentive as presiding judge Rainer Brackhane asked him questions, answering in slow, concise sentences.
Rehbogen is accused of working as a guard at the camp east of Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk, from June 1942 to about early September 1944.
