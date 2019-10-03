North Korea touts
missile test launch
SEOUL, South Korea • North Korea said Thursday it has carried out its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in three years, in an apparent bid to dial up pressure on the United States ahead of a weekend resumption of their nuclear diplomacy.
North Korea said Wednesday’s test was a Pukguksong-3 missile, which it described as a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The Pentagon, however, rejected North Korea’s claim, saying Thursday the short-to-medium range missile was not launched from a submarine.
—
EU court tightens Facebook rules
The European Union’s top court gave judges in the bloc broader power to order the removal of Facebook posts, dealing a fresh blow to the U.S. tech giant as it faces growing regulatory headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic.
The EU’s Court of Justice said Thursday that a judge in one of the bloc’s member states can order Facebook and other social-media companies to scan for and remove posts that are identical — or in some cases merely “equivalent” — to content that has already been ruled illegal in that country. The court also said that nothing in EU law stops judges from ordering social-media companies to apply such orders globally, provided they do so “within the framework of the relevant international law.”
The decision is a new hit to tech companies and free-speech activists in a continuing fight over how — and where — to regulate speech on the internet.
—
2 pilots among 7 killed in B-17 crash
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. • A pilot with more than 7,000 hours of experience flying a B-17 and his co-pilot were among seven people killed when the bomber crashed and burned at a Connecticut airport, officials said Thursday.
Pilot Ernest McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, Calif., had flown for over 20 years with the educational group that owned the World War II-era plane and was also its safety officer, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The plane carrying 13 people crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Five passengers were killed along with McCauley and the co-pilot, Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla., Connecticut safety officials said.
Investigators have begun securing evidence, including the engine in which the pilot had reported a problem.
news services