Tech worker charged with student murder
SALT LAKE CITY • A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area with her arms bound behind her.
Prosecutors said Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, was the last person Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.
She died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound with zip ties and ropes, District Attorney Sim Gill said while announcing the charges.
U.S. scientist’s death in Crete suspicious
ATHENS, Greece • A state coroner on the Greek island of Crete who examined the body of a woman believed to be of a missing American scientist said she had died as a result of a “criminal act.”
Antonis Papadomanolakis said Wednesday that final confirmation was still needed to confirm the identity of the body found Monday outside the port city of Chania, but he added it was highly likely it was Suzanne Eaton, 59, a molecular biologist, who was reported missing last week.
Eaton, who worked at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, had been attending a conference in Crete.
Family seeks return of girl’s body
INDIANAPOLIS • An Indiana couple whose 18-month-old daughter fell to her death Sunday from the 11th story of a cruise ship hope to return home Thursday from Puerto Rico on a flight also carrying their youngest child’s body, a family attorney said.
Chloe Wiegand’s parents, her two siblings and her two sets of grandparents planned to fly home Thursday to northern Indiana to arrange her funeral and grieve, said Michael Winkleman.
He said the family hopes Chloe’s body, which authorities have released to relatives, can also be on Thursday’s return flight from San Juan to the U.S., but he said they were still working through red tape on Wednesday.
U.S., Russian
diplomats meet
MOSCOW • Senior diplomats from the U.S. and Russia met in Helsinki Wednesday to search for ways to ease tensions between Moscow and Washington, but didn’t report any immediate progress.
The U.S. State Department said that Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov “discussed U.S.-Russia relations and the impact of regional challenges in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”
