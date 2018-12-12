U.S. urges U.N. to keep arms embargo
UNITED NATIONS • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to again ban Iranian ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and to maintain an arms embargo that is scheduled to be lifted in 2020 under the landmark Iran nuclear deal.
He also urged the council to prevent Iran from circumventing existing arms restrictions by authorizing the inspection of ships in ports and stopping them on the high seas.
The U.S. faces an uphill struggle in getting Security Council approval for Pompeo’s proposals, especially following U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.
—
Turkey vows to fight U.S.-backed Kurds
ANKARA, Turkey • Turkey will launch a new military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria “within a few days,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, a move likely to further strain ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.
In recent months, Turkey has shelled Kurdish positions across the border in Syria, east of the Euphrates River, and has threatened to drive out the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.
The YPG is the main component of a Kurdish-led militia in Syria that rolled back the Islamic State group with the help of the U.S.-led coalition.
—
Insurance claims at $9B from Calif. fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • Insurance claims from last month’s California wildfires already are at $9 billion and expected to increase, the state’s insurance commissioner announced Wednesday.
About $7 billion in claims are from the Camp fire that destroyed the Northern California city of Paradise and killed at least 86 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century. The rest is from the Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California. Collectively, the fires destroyed or damaged more than 20,000 structures.
—
Ex-Vatican power convicted of abuse
VERONA, Italy • Cardinal George Pell has been convicted in Australia on charges related to sexual abuse, according to two sources familiar with the case and other media reports, becoming the highest ranking Vatican official to face such a punishment.
Pell, who has categorically declared his innocence, had taken a leave from the Vatican’s third most powerful position to fight the charges.
news services