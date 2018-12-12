Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy conditions and snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy conditions and snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.