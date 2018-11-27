Administration to appeal asylum order
HOUSTON • The Trump administration Tuesday said it would appeal a judge’s order barring it from enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, after the president’s attack on the judge prompted a rebuke from the chief justice.
The Justice Department filed a notice saying it will appeal the order to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It also asked the judge to stay his order pending the appeal.
President Trump criticized the 9th Circuit last week as biased and dismissed the judge who ruled against him as an “Obama judge.”
Chief Justice John Roberts responded with a statement that the federal judiciary doesn’t have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”
Report expected
on Lion Air crash
Lion Air pilots struggled to maintain control of a Boeing jet as its automatic safety system repeatedly pushed the plane’s nose down, according to a draft of a preliminary report by Indonesian authorities investigating last month’s deadly crash.
The investigators are focusing on whether faulty sensors led the plane’s system to force the nose down. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.
Indonesian authorities are expected to issue the report Wednesday, although it is unclear whether they will offer a probable crash cause.
Error led to Walter Reed shooter report
BETHESDA, Md. • A mass notification error led to reports of an active shooter Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, the Navy said.
The Navy said that the Naval Support Activity Bethesda notification system was inadvertently activated while preparing for an upcoming drill, without the words “exercise” or “drill.” People who saw the notification contacted security at the Maryland base, which launched an active shooter response.
Macron tries to ease gas-price anger
PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron tried to defuse protests over rising fuel taxes by explaining Tuesday his plans to wean the country off fossil fuels and promising to shift out of nuclear energy more slowly.
His effort to win over protesters posing a challenge fell short. One of two representatives of the grass-roots protest movement who met Tuesday night with the environment minister called for a new demonstration this Saturday.
