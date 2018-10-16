Hurricane blamed for 16 deaths in Fla.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. • Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state emergency authorities said Tuesday. That's in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.
The scope of the storm's fury became clearer after nearly a week of missing-persons reports and desperate searches of the Florida Panhandle neighborhoods devastated by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.
The count of 16 dead was twice the number previously tallied by The Associated Press.
Delayed Obama for-profit fraud protection ordered into force
WASHINGTON • Students defrauded by for-profit colleges scored an important victory on Tuesday, when a court cleared the way for an Obama-era policy that will make it easier for them to get their student loans forgiven.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had said the regulation, known as borrower defense, made discharging loans too easy and was unfair to taxpayers. The rule was due to take effect in July 2017, but DeVos froze it while she worked on devising a new regulation.
But U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled last month that DeVos' delay was unlawful. On Tuesday, he denied a request by an organization representing for-profit colleges in California, to further postpone the rule, thus paving the way for borrower defense to enter into force.
U.S. airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters
NAIROBI, Kenya • The U.S. military on Tuesday announced its deadliest airstrike against the al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia in nearly a year, killing about 60 fighters.
The U.S. Africa Command said Friday's airstrike occurred near the al-Shabab-controlled community of Harardere in Mudug province in the central part of the country. According to its assessment no civilians were injured or killed, the statement said.
It was the largest U.S. airstrike since one on Nov. 21, 2017, killed about 100 al-Shabab fighters.
Trump warns Honduras over migrant caravan
ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala • President Trump threatened Tuesday to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn't stop a caravan of some 2,000 migrants, even as they resumed their northward trek through Guatemala with hopes of reaching the U.S. border.
Despite having walked all day Monday with swollen, blistered and aching feet, the group was up shortly after sunrise after sleeping on the ground in their clothes.
Dozens attended Mass at the Basilica in the city of Esquipulas, just across the border from Honduras and about 90 miles east of Guatemala City, before continuing the journey escorted by Guatemalan police.
Estimated 129 guns found in home of police ambush suspect
Authorities found approximately 130 guns inside the South Carolina home of a man who set up his house in an upscale neighborhood to ambush police officers coming to question his son about a possible child sex assault, the sheriff investigating the case said Tuesday.
Frederick Hopkins only fired three of the guns on Oct. 3 — a pistol and two military assault rifles, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who first put the total number of guns in the home at 129, then said it was still an approximation.
One officer was killed and six more wounded. Two Florence County deputies remain in critical condition and a third is also still in the hospital, Lott said.
NEWS SERVICES