Previous Lion flight terrified passengers
JAKARTA, Indonesia • Relatives numbed by grief provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash that killed 189 people in Indonesia, as accounts emerged Tuesday of problems on the jet’s previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers.
Hundreds of rescue personnel searched seas where the plane crashed, sending more than three dozen body bags to identification experts, while the airline flew dozens of grieving relatives to the country’s capital, Jakarta.
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea early Monday, just 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta for an island off Sumatra.
Missionary from U.S.
killed in Cameroon
YAOUNDE, Cameroon • An American missionary died Tuesday after being shot in the head amid fighting between armed separatists and soldiers in northwestern Cameroon, the director of the regional hospital said.
Charles Trumann Wesco, a missionary from Indiana who had been in the region for two weeks, was rushed to the hospital in Bamenda after he was gravely wounded while in his car, hospital director Kingue Thomson Njie said.
Wesco’s wife, Stephanie, and eight children were still in Bamenda, he said.
Dave Halyman, assistant pastor at Believers Baptist Church in Warsaw, Ind., where Stephanie Wesco’s father, Don Williams, is the senior pastor, said that Williams had spoken by phone with his daughter after the shooting.
WWE sticking with ‘Crown Jewel’ deal
WWE is set to hold its Crown Jewel event Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That’s a nondescript way to describe a spectacle that WWE would usually blitz fans with bombastic hype to promote.
WWE instead has put Saudi Arabia on mute as backlash spreads against its lucrative long-term deal with a kingdom facing global uproar. WWE is expected to make $20 million to $40 million per event from two Saudi shows this year under a 10-year deal.
Criticism from fans and politicians started because women were excluded from competition in an April event, then shifted and spread after writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
WWE fans have booed each time Crown Jewel is mentioned when a wrestler cuts a promo and the video feed hyping the event was abruptly shut off to the crowd at its first all-female event Sunday to quash unfavorable reaction.
