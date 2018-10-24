Death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at pediatric center
TRENTON, N.J. • Another young person has died in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center this month, bringing the death toll to seven, officials said Wednesday as they disclosed the first symptoms of the illness showed up a month ago.
Most of those who died in the adenovirus outbreak were under 18, but at least one was a young adult, the state Health Department said. The seventh victim died Tuesday.
There have been 18 cases overall at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles northwest of New York, officials said. The 227-bed, for-profit facility has a pediatric unit but also cares for elderly residents.
All the cases occurred in a respiratory, or ventilator unit, New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.
Police say 2 dead in Kroger shooting in Ky.
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. • Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket on the outskirts of Louisville.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.
An EMT who happened to be at the store said he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.
Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other.
Willa dissipates, but evacuations continue, towns cut off
MAZATLAN, Mexico • Emergency workers struggled to reach beach towns left incommunicado by a blow from Hurricane Willa, and the storm continued to force evacuations Wednesday due to fear of flooding even as it dissipated over northern Mexico. Thousands of homes were still without power.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or missing people, but the storm's 120 mph winds damaged a hospital, knocked out power, toppled wood-shack homes and ripped metal roofing off other houses in the Sinaloa state municipality of Escuinapa when it came ashore Tuesday evening.
Nearly 102,000 homes in Sinaloa lost electricity after the storm made landfall, the head of the state electricity company said.
Arctic offshore production wells approved off Alaska's coast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska • The first oil and gas production wells in federal Arctic waters have been approved by U.S. regulators.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday announced it issued a conditional permit for the Liberty Project, a proposal by a subsidiary of Houston-based Hilcorp for production wells on an artificial island in the Beaufort Sea.
Environmental groups oppose Arctic offshore drilling and have expressed concerns about the production record of Hilcorp Alaska LLC. State authorities in 2017 year fined the company $200,000 for violations at another production site.
Judge declines to grant stay in census citizenship trial
A federal judge on Wednesday declined to put a stop to a trial due to begin next month over including a controversial citizenship question on the 2020 Census, temporarily rejecting the Justice Department's position that the matter will be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"There is no stay," said U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, though he added that he would need time to consider the government's arguments before making a final decision.
The Justice Department had sought late Tuesday night to temporarily block the trial, due to begin Nov. 5 in New York, and any pretrial submissions, including four depositions scheduled for this week.