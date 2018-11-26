Scientists: Leader
risking rain forest
SAO PAULO • Scientists warn that Brazil’s president-elect could push the Amazon rain forest past its tipping point — with severe consequences for global climate and rainfall.
Jair Bolsonaro, who takes office Jan. 1, claims a mandate to convert land for cattle pastures and soybean farms, calling Brazil’s rain-forest protections an economic obstacle.
Brazilians on Oct. 28 elected Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate who channeled outrage at the corruption scandals of the former government and support from agribusiness groups.
UAE pardons, frees accused British spy
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates • The United Arab Emirates said Monday it pardoned and released a British academic sentenced to life in prison on spying charges, ending a diplomatic dispute with its longtime Western ally while still alleging the researcher spied for MI6.
Matthew Hedges’ monthslong detention and sentencing last week came as relations between Britain and its onetime protectorate have been strained since the 2011 Arab Spring, the tension only worsening with the UAE’s military campaign in Yemen and its boycott of Qatar. Tens of thousands of British expatriates nevertheless fill lucrative jobs across the sheikhdoms of the UAE and more visit as tourists.
Emirati officials insisted they had developed a strong case against Hedges.
Patience urged after police kill bystander
HOOVER, Ala. • The mayor of an Alabama city offered sympathy Monday to the family of a black man killed by a police officer responding to a Thanksgiving night shooting at a shopping mall.
“We all want answers and we believe with patience and focus the truth will be firmly established,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said while reading a public statement in which he pleaded for patience while a state investigation continues.
The shooting of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., 21, sparked multiple protests in the suburban city outside Birmingham and calls to publicly release body camera footage and other video.
An officer killed Bradford while responding to the report of a shooting that wounded two people at the Riverchase Galleria mall outside Birmingham.
Hoover police initially portrayed Bradford as the mall gunman and said officers acted heroically to “take out the threat” within seconds of shots being fired in the crowded mall. They later retracted the statement.
