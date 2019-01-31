Treaty withdrawal imminent for U.S.
WASHINGTON • The Trump administration is poised to announce Friday it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.
An American withdrawal, which has been expected for months, would follow years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.
Russia denies that it has been in violation.
—
Chicago police under consent decree
CHICAGO • A federal judge Thursday approved a far-reaching plan for court-supervised reforms of the beleaguered Chicago Police Department, two years after a Justice Department report found a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by officers in the nation’s third-largest city.
Judge Robert Dow’s approval of the consent decree is a culmination of a process that started with the release of video in 2015 showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.
The 236-page plan negotiated between Illinois and Chicago officials calls for more community policing, more data collection on how some 13,500 officers work and expanded training on the use of force.
—
Texas dioceses name 286 abuse suspects
DALLAS • Catholic leaders in Texas on Thursday identified 286 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children, a number that represents one of the largest collections of names to be released since an explosive grand jury report last year in Pennsylvania.
Fourteen dioceses in Texas named those credibly accused of abuse. The only diocese not to provide names, Fort Worth, did so more than a decade ago and then provided an updated accounting in October.
—
Guaido to police: Leave family alone
CARACAS, Venezuela •The Venezuelan opposition leader challenging Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency warned officers from a state security unit Thursday to stay away from his family after he accused them of showing up at his apartment.
A visibly flustered but determined Juan Guaido told a crowd gathered at a university that members of a special police unit known for its brutal tactics had gone to his high-rise apartment in a middle-class neighborhood of Caracas while his 20-month-old daughter was inside.
