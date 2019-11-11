Shiite leader backs U.N. plan in Iraq
BAGHDAD • Iraq’s most powerful Shiite religious leader said Monday he backs a U.N. road map aimed at meeting demands of anti-government protesters who have been rallying in recent weeks despite a bloody crackdown by security forces, but he expressed concern that political parties would not carry them out.
At least 12 protesters were wounded in new confrontations with security forces in and around central Baghdad’s Khilani Square. Most were hit directly with tear gas canisters, according to security and hospital officials.
Four others were killed overnight in clashes in a southern city, raising the death toll from the confrontations to 320 since the protests began last month.
Catholic bishops set ambitious agenda
BALTIMORE • U.S. Catholic bishops received a challenging to-do list Monday as they opened their national assembly — notably to support immigrants and refugees, extend the campaign to curtail clergy sex abuse and work harder to combat gun violence. They also were urged by Pope Francis’ envoy to be more vigorous in promoting sometimes-divisive segments of the pope’s agenda.
“The pope has emphasized certain themes: Mercy, closeness to the people... a spirit of hospitality toward migrants, and dialogue with those of other cultures and religions,” Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio, told the bishops as they opened a three-day meeting.
Little Rock teachers strike over control
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. • Little Rock teachers will go on strike for one day this week over an Arkansas panel’s decision to strip their collective bargaining power and complaints about state control of the 23,000-student district, union officials said Monday.
The strike that will take place Thursday will be only the second time teachers have walked out of the job in Little Rock history.
The state Board of Education voted to no longer recognize the union when the contract expired Oct. 31.
Fight leads to Okla. police chief death
A small-town Oklahoma policeman was charged with killing his chief after what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled brawl in a Florida Panhandle hotel room.
The two men had been staying at the Hilton on Pensacola Beach over the weekend for a law enforcement conference, said Escambia County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard.
