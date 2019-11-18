Shortages reported in Bolivian cities
LA PAZ, Bolivia • Residents in several Bolivian cities are reporting food and gasoline shortages because of protests by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales, who resigned after a disputed election and nationwide unrest.
Bolivia’s interim government said Monday that its efforts to resupply La Paz face challenges because demonstrators have cut off some transport routes. The new leadership is also struggling to open dialogue with opponents, particularly after the shooting deaths of nine pro-Morales coca growers during a confrontation with security forces on Friday.
Furious over the shootings, backers of Morales demand the resignation of Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia’s self-proclaimed interim president. She was a Senate vice president thrust into prominence after the resignations of senior leaders in Morales’ administration.
Protests cripple
Iraqi port, oil field
BAGHDAD • Anti-government demonstrations in southern Iraq blocked roads leading to the country’s main port and an oil field on Monday, while the Iraqi central bank reduced working hours because of the ongoing unrest, security officials said.
Protesters burned tires, blocking the roads to the Umm Qasr port, responsible for the bulk of the country’s commodities imports, a security official said in the city of Basra. Protesters also cut roads leading to a major oilfield in Basra.
This is the second time the major Iraqi port has been blocked since the protests erupted on Oct. 1, when thousands of Iraqis, mostly youth, took to the streets denouncing rampant government corruption.
Charges expected for Epstein guards
WASHINGTON • Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records, two people familiar with the matter said.
The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s death. The financier died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
The officers on Epstein’s unit at the federal jail in New York City are suspected of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to claim they had. Prosecutors offered the guards a plea bargain, but the officers declined the deal.
