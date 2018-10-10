Limousine operator charged in crash
LATHAM, N.Y. • A limousine service operator was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide in a crash that killed 20 people, while police continued investigating what caused the wreck and whether anyone else will face charges.
The operator’s lawyer said that the man wasn’t guilty and that police were rushing to judgment.
The company, Prestige Limousine, has come under intense scrutiny since Saturday’s crash outside Albany killed two pedestrians and 18 people in a super-stretch limo.
Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain hired a driver who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of such a car, and the vehicle shouldn’t have been driven after state inspectors deemed it “unserviceable” last month, State Police Superintendent George Beach said.
Dioceses will name accused priests
DALLAS • All 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas will release early next year the names of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of a minor, the Diocese of Dallas said Wednesday.
Texas bishops decided last month to release the lists of names by Jan. 31 as part of their effort “to protect children from sexual abuse” while promoting “healing and a restoration of trust” in the church, the statement said .
Dallas Bishop Edward Burns said the investigation constitutes a “major project” including all 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas.
Wednesday’s announcement came a day after Burns told parishioners that his diocese has hired a team of former state and federal law enforcement officers to review the personnel files of 220 priests now serving in the diocese.
Israel defends
holding U.S. student
JERUSALEM • A senior Israeli Cabinet minister Wednesday defended the government’s handling of the case of an American graduate student held in detention at the country’s international airport for the past week over allegations she promotes a boycott against Israel.
Gilad Erdan, who oversees the government’s efforts to counter the Palestinian-led boycott movement, said that Israel has the right to protect itself and decide who enters its borders.
Lara Alqasem, 22, a U.S. citizen with Palestinian grandparents, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport last week with a valid student visa and was registered to study at Israel’s Hebrew University in Jerusalem. But she was barred from entering the country and ordered deported, based on suspicions that she is an activist.
