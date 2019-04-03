Migrant boy who died had flu infection
ALBUQUERQUE • An autopsy report confirms that an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died while in the custody of the U.S. border patrol on Christmas Eve succumbed to a flu infection.
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner released its findings for Felipe Gomez Alonzo on Wednesday — two days after Guatemalan authorities said the report disclosing how the boy died had been delivered to them.
Gomez Alonzo was one of two Guatemalan migrant children to die in U.S. custody in December.
The boy’s autopsy shows he suffered a staph infection in his blood and lungs. A toxicology report released by the medical examiner shows he had Benadryl in his system.
An autopsy released last week showed Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, the other child who died in December, also had a bacterial infection.
Jail terms imposed
in frat death case
A judge has sentenced three former Penn State fraternity members to jail in the 2017 death of a pledge, the first defendants ordered to serve time behind bars in a case that rewrote Pennsylvania’s anti-hazing law.
Centre County Judge Brian Marshall sentenced former Beta Theta Pi members Tuesday for hazing surrounding the death of sophomore engineering major Tim Piazza, 19, of Lebanon, N.J.
The sentences were 30 days to six months for Michael Bonatucci, 21, of Woodstock, Ga.; two months to six months for Luke Visser, 21, of Encinitas, Calif.; and three months to nine months for Joshua Kurczewski, 20. A fourth defendant, Joseph Sala, 21, received three months to 10 months of house arrest. Kurczewski and Sala live in Erie.
Piazza drank heavily the night of a pledge bid ceremony and was fatally injured in a series of falls, captured on the house’s video security.
Hepatitis C-infected organs safe to use
WASHINGTON • Doctors can safely transplant hepatitis C-infected lungs and hearts into people desperate for a new organ, say researchers who may have found a way to protect those patients from getting the risky virus.
The experiment, reported Wednesday, is the latest attempt to put a dent in the nation’s long transplant waiting list by using organs that otherwise would be wasted, often ones from victims of the opioid epidemic.
The new twist: Instead of trying to cure hepatitis C after it took hold in transplant recipients, researchers at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital say a faster, cheaper treatment seems to prevent infection in the first place.
the associated press