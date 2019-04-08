Erdogan vows to buy Russian missiles
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday his country would forge ahead with the purchase of an air defense system from Russia despite U.S. warnings that using the equipment would jeopardize Ankara’s role within NATO.
Erdogan said Turkey was a sovereign government and couldn’t accept foreign interference in its military procurement strategy, especially regarding the contract for the Russian antiaircraft system, known as S-400.
The Russian missiles, which Moscow bills as the world’s most advanced system in its category, have become the source of an intractable dispute between Turkey and the U.S. — and a sign of Ankara’s shift toward Russia.
Libya clashes over Tripoli escalate
BENGHAZI, Libya • Clashes between rival Libyan forces for control of Tripoli escalated on Monday as the death toll from days of fighting rose to at least 51, including both combatants and civilians, and the city’s only functioning airport said it was hit by an airstrike.
The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Hifter who last week launched the push on Tripoli, acknowledged striking the Mitiga airport, barely 5 miles east of the city center.
Hifter’s forces have clashed with rival militias that support the U.N.-backed government that controls Tripoli and the western part of the country. The escalation has threatened to plunge the fractured North African nation deeper into chaos and ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
May woos U.K. foes and EU leaders
LONDON • Prime Minister Theresa May wooed domestic political opponents and European leaders Monday as she sought to break Britain’s Brexit impasse and secure a delay to its departure from the European Union.
May’s Conservative government and the main opposition Labour Party were clinging to hope of finding a compromise Brexit deal, two days before EU leaders decide whether to grant an extension to the U.K.’s departure from the bloc. If they refuse, Britain faces a sudden and chaotic departure on Friday, the Brexit deadline previously set by the EU.
May has asked for a new delay until June 30, to give Britain’s divided politicians time to agree, approve and implement a withdrawal agreement. EU leaders are due to meet Wednesday in Brussels to consider the request. An extension requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU national leaders.
