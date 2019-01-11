Rookie cop fatally shot at crash scene
DAVIS, Calif. • Natalie Corona was a rising star in her police department with a sparkling smile and a huge heart who had followed in her father’s footsteps and became an officer, fulfilling a lifelong dream just a few months ago.
On Friday, her father and a stunned community mourned the 22-year-old who was shot and killed while responding to a multivehicle crash.
The shooter opened fire as Corona was investigating a three-car crash in Davis, where there has not been a fatal police shooting in nearly 60 years.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was later found dead inside a home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a short standoff with officers.
—
Saudi fleeing abuse accepted by Canada
BANGKOK • An 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she was abused by her family and feared for her life if deported back home left Thailand on Friday night for Canada, which has granted her asylum, officials said.
The fast-moving developments capped an eventful week for Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun. She fled her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Bangkok, where she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and grabbed global attention by mounting a social media campaign for asylum.
Her case highlighted the cause of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia.
—
Police kill armed man at Ore. middle school
EUGENE, Ore. • Police shot and killed a man who showed up Friday with a gun at an Oregon middle school amid a custody dispute, authorities said. No one else was injured.
The man had been escorted from Cascade Middle School in Eugene when he began struggling and pulled a gun, police Lt. Jennifer Bills told reporters. Students were locked in classrooms, and the school was locked down for nearly four hours.
—
Jury decides to strip biker gang of logo
LOS ANGELES • A California jury decided Friday that the Mongols motorcycle gang should be stripped of its trademarked logo in a first-of-its-kind verdict, federal prosecutors said.
The jury in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana previously found Mongol Nation, the entity that owns the image of a Mongol warrior on a chopper, guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.
The verdict caps an unusual decade-long quest by prosecutors to dismantle the gang responsible for drug dealing and murder.
news services