Judge: Funds can’t be tied to immigration
SAN FRANCISCO • A U.S. judge struck down an immigration law Friday that the Trump administration has used to go after cities and states that limit cooperation with immigration officials.
The ruling by Judge William Orrick also directed the Justice Department to give California $28 million that was withheld over the state’s immigration policies.
It was at least the third decision by a U.S. district court judge in recent months declaring the immigration law unconstitutional.
The law at issue forbids states and cities from blocking officials from reporting people’s immigration status to U.S. authorities.
—
India signs $5 billion
deal with Russia
NEW DELHI • India signed a $5 billion deal to buy five Russian S-400 air defense systems on Friday despite a looming threat of U.S. sanctions on countries that trade with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors.
The deal was signed in New Delhi during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss nuclear energy, space exploration and trade.
—
Man charged after toxic letters sent
SALT LAKE CITY • A Navy veteran was charged Friday with threatening to use a biological toxin as a weapon by sending letters to President Donald Trump and other leaders containing ground castor beans, from which the poison ricin is derived.
William Clyde Allen III, 39, told investigators he wanted the letters to “send a message,” though he did not elaborate, FBI investigators said in documents filed in U.S. District Court of Utah. Authorities zeroed in on Allen after finding his return address on at least two of the envelopes.
Allen could face up to life in prison if convicted on the biological toxin charge, one of five counts in the complaint.
—
Interpol president reported missing
PARIS • He left his home in Lyon, France, for a visit to his homeland, and then vanished — putting the International Criminal Police Organization, best known as Interpol, at the center of its own missing persons case.
Meng Hongwei, Interpol’s president as well as a security official in China, boarded a plane and arrived in China, according to a French official. Then, nothing.
His wife, who put out a call on Friday, said she hasn’t heard from her 64-year-old husband since the end of September, the official said.
