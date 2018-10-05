Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 40F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 40F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.