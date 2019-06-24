Trump: New accuser is not my type
WASHINGTON • President Trump said Monday that a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type.”
“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Trump told The Hill in an interview.
Writer E. Jean Carroll has claimed that a friendly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996 turned violent when the real estate mogul pushed her up against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll said that, in a “colossal struggle,” she pushed him off and ran from the store.
—
7 homicide counts against driver
CONCORD, N.H. • The driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide, and records show he was stopped on suspicion of drunken driving last month and in 2013.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, will be arraigned Tuesday in Lancaster, N.H., authorities said. Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck, towing a flatbed trailer, collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in the New Hampshire community of Randolph, investigators said.
—
Doctor: Stabbing possibly fatal
SAN DIEGO • A pathologist testified Monday at a Navy SEAL’s murder trial that a wounded Islamic State militant in Iraq could have died from a stabbing described by other witnesses.
Dr. Frank Sheridan said he couldn’t determine a cause of death because there was no body and a lack of other evidence.
The testimony at the trial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, though, countered that offered last week by another SEAL who stunned the court when he confessed to the killing.
—
Ex-student guilty in slaying of scholar
PEORIA, Ill. • Jurors deliberated less than 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict Monday at the death-penalty trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student who killed a visiting scholar from China.
Brendt Christensen, 29, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a guilty verdict was announced against him. The swift conviction was expected because Christensen’s attorneys acknowledged from the start that he raped and stabbed Yingying Zhang in June 2017.
NEWS SERVICES