Suspect in Kentucky shootings indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. • The man accused in the shooting deaths of two grocery store patrons has been indicted on two counts of murder.
Prosecutors say Gregory Bush was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury in the shootings a week ago at a Kroger store in suburban Louisville. Bush also was indicted on one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Bush’s case will proceed to Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville.
Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to enter a historically black church minutes before the shootings at the store. He was unable to enter the church, police said.
A federal prosecutor has said federal investigators are examining if there were any violations of federal law, including potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes. Bush is white and the two victims were black.
—
Lion Air plane debris found on seafloor
JAKARTA, Indonesia • The search for the crashed Lion Air plane has found aircraft debris and passenger belongings on the seafloor but the object thought to be the fuselage is still eluding it, an Indonesian official said Wednesday, as chilling video of passengers boarding the fatal flight emerged.
Search and Rescue Agency chief Muhammad Syaugi said the seafloor findings give the search team confidence they will find the body of the aircraft. The location of the airplane’s “black box” flight data recorder has been identified, he said, but strong currents prevented it from being recovered.
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea early Monday just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.
—
Pakistan acquits woman of blasphemy
ISLAMABAD • A Christian woman who spent eight years on death row under Pakistan’s blasphemy law was acquitted and ordered released Wednesday by the country’s top court, a ruling that raised fears of violence by religious extremists who held angry protests over the verdict.
Asia Bibi was in an undisclosed location for her safety, and her lawyer said he expected that she would soon leave the country. France and Spain have offered asylum to the 54-year-old mother of five, who is a Roman Catholic.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who had received death threats, announced the landmark verdict that fully overturned her 2010 conviction to a packed courtroom amid increased security.
news services