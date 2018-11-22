IAEA calls on N. Korea to re-admit inspectors
VIENNA • The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog has called on North Korea to allow inspectors back in to monitor its nuclear program.
Speaking at a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Thursday, Director General Yukiya Amano noted that Pyongyang had in September talked about denuclearization measures including the "permanent dismantlement of the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon" — a reactor where it produces plutonium.
Amano said there has been activity observed at Yongbyon, but "without access the agency cannot confirm the nature and purpose of these activities."
At a news conference later Thursday, he said he couldn't elaborate on when exactly the activity was observed.
IAEA inspectors were expelled from North Korea in 2009 but Amano said the agency continues to prepare for their possible re-admittance.
May faces more criticism for post-Brexit ties text
LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May faced wide-ranging criticism from skeptical lawmakers Thursday as she sought to portray a draft agreement on a post-Brexit relationship with the European Union as a "good deal for our country."
Addressing the House of Commons after the publication of a 26-page draft political declaration with the EU on post-Brexit relations, May said the agreement will ensure a "smooth and orderly" British departure from the European Union. Britain officially leaves the 28-nation EU — the first country to ever do so — on March 29.
"The draft text that we have agreed with the (European) Commission is a good deal for our country and for our partners in the EU," May said.
May is due to travel to Brussels on Saturday for further Brexit meetings, including with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a day before a summit of the EU's 27 other leaders at which both the political declaration on post-Brexit relations as well as the divorce agreement, which alone has legal status, are expected to be formally signed off.
Man jailed in sexual assaults and killing at religious store
ST. LOUIS • A man was charged Wednesday with killing one woman and sexually assaulting two others after herding them at gunpoint into the back room of a suburban St. Louis religious supplies shop.
The arrest of 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, of Imperial, ended a two-day manhunt that followed the brazen Monday afternoon attack at a Catholic Supply store in another St. Louis suburb, Ballwin. The attack frightened the region and led some schools, churches and businesses to close.
Bruce is charged with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, sodomy and attempted sodomy, kidnapping and other crimes. He is jailed without bond, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney yet.
At a news conference announcing the arrest, St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch called the crime "heartbreaking," a sentiment that was echoed by the county's police chief, Jon Belmar.
DA declines felony case against Avenatti
LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute attorney Michael Avenatti on felony domestic abuse charges on Wednesday and referred allegations that he roughed up his girlfriend to the city attorney for a possible misdemeanor case.
Avenatti, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence last week after his girlfriend told police he abused her at his Los Angeles apartment following an argument.
A restraining order against Avenatti was issued after actress Mareli Miniutti said he dragged her by the arm across a bedroom floor.
