U.S. soldier killed
in Afghanistan
KABUL • Army Spc. James Slape stepped out of his vehicle in Afghanistan on Thursday trying to help others. The soldier, trained in bomb removal, wanted to clear a path to assist fellow U.S. service members whose vehicle had just hit a roadside bomb in Helmand province. Then a second explosion hit, U.S. military officials said.
Slape, 23, became the seventh U.S. service member killed in combat in Afghanistan this year. The Pentagon released his name Friday night in Washington The Pentagon said he was a member of the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 430th Explosive Ordnance Company and had trained as an explosive ordnance disposal technician.
—
Ethnic Russians loom in Latvian election
RIGA, Latvia • Latvians voted in a parliamentary election Saturday in which a party catering to the Baltic nation’s large ethnic Russian minority is expected to win the most support but have trouble forming a coalition government.
Voters in Latvia, which is a member of the European Union and NATO, chose from more than 1,400 candidates and 16 parties to fill the country’s 100-seat parliament, or Saeima.
Preliminary results will be announced Sunday.
The left-leaning Harmony party, which is favored by ethnic Russians, is expected to secure most votes. It has been shunned by other Latvian parties over suspicions of being too cozy with Moscow.
—
Belarus president touts belting kids
MINSK, Belarus • The authoritarian president of Belarus has rejected a prospective law against domestic violence as Western “nonsense,” saying that physical punishment could be “useful” in raising children.
President Alexander Lukashenko said a draft bill criminalizing domestic violence needs more work. He told journalists Friday that he is personally against the physical punishment of children, but added that a “good belting could sometimes be useful for a kid.”
—
5.9 quake shakes northern Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti • The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken northwestern Haiti. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
news services